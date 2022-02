ILLINOIS (WIFR) - All SHIELD Illinois COVID-19 testing sites statewide are closed Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

This includes the UIC Health Sciences Campus-Rockford SHIELD site at 1601 Parkview Ave.

Testing is expected to resume from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

