Illinois Chamber President reacts to Pritzker’s State of the State

(Source: Gray TV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - After attending Governor Pritzker’s State of the State and budget address on Wednesday, Chamber President and CEO Todd Maisch addresses some issues that could have a major impact on Illinois business owners.

“We are encouraged with the Governor’s confidence in our fiscal future, but his current tax proposals run the risk of being viewed as a one-time election year gimmick,” says Maisch in a statement released on Wednesday.

“We support the Governor’s proposals that will temporarily lessen the tax burden on Illinois taxpayers, but we believe that his proposed array of tax cuts needs to be revised. Of greatest concern is the Governor’s call to disregard a bipartisan commitment to adequately fund our vital transportation infrastructure. We join our friends in labor in expressing our concern that the Governor’s proposal on the gas tax is an end run around the transportation lockbox amendment.

The Chamber hopes that the Pritzker administration can show a longer-term commitment to tax relief through Illinois legislature. They say that Illinois business owners want to see the maximum amount of property tax relief that the state can afford over a period of the next five years.

