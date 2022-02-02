Advertisement

Hononegah stays undefeated in NIC-10 after dominant second half against Boylan

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah has been the team to beat in NIC-10 girls basketball for the past couple seasons. The Lady Indians showed why once again, shutting Boylan down in the second half to propel Hononegah to a dominant 56-26 win.

The Lady Indians went into the half leading the Lady Titans 23-21. Hononegah then clamped down on defense in the final two quarters, while also knocking down shots from long distance. The Lady Indians hit ten three-pointers in the contest. Haley Warren finished with a game-high 17. She had half of those three-pointers herself.

Boylan had trouble handling Hononegah’s full-court pressure, turning the ball over and leading to easy buckets. The Lady Titans were held to just one field goal in the second half, which came in the final minutes of the game.

With less than two weeks to play in the regular season, Hononegah has all but secured its second straight NIC-10 title. The Lady Indians are three games up on second place Boylan with four games to play.

