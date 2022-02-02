DeKalb police need help locating this witness

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The DeKalb Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person depicted in the below photographs.

The individual is not a suspect and is believed to have witnessed an incident. (DeKalb Police Department)

This individual is not a suspect and is believed to have witnessed an incident which occurred in the 1100 block of Varsity Boulevard.

Anonymous tips can be made with the DeKalb Police Department Investigations Division at 815-748-8454.

