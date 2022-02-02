Advertisement

DeKalb police need help locating this witness

DeKalb Police
DeKalb Police(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The DeKalb Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person depicted in the below photographs.

The individual is not a suspect and is believed to have witnessed an incident.
The individual is not a suspect and is believed to have witnessed an incident.(DeKalb Police Department)

This individual is not a suspect and is believed to have witnessed an incident which occurred in the 1100 block of Varsity Boulevard.

Anonymous tips can be made with the DeKalb Police Department Investigations Division at 815-748-8454.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Local couple's engagement video goes viral on Tik Tok.
Local couple’s engagement video goes viral
From left: Nakeithian Johnson, 30, Dory Love, 40 and Brandon Taylor, 28, have been charged with...
Three men charged with first degree murder in Rockford case from Oct. 2020
Anthony Richmond released from custody
Beloit community reacts to homicide suspect’s release

Latest News

A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Starbucks keeps raising its prices
NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.
NASA plans to retire International Space Station by crashing it into ocean
Illinois Chamber President reacts to Pritzker’s State of the State
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Brian Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit against NFL even if hired as coach