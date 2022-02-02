Decline in COVID hospitalizations leaving more room for non-essential surgeries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “trying to reduce the number of non urgent surgical procedures despite converting rooms to negative pressure to accommodate COVID patients despite re deploying staff from other environments into our in patient environment to generate as much capacity as possible UW health when they really need to be,” says Dr. Jeff Pothof UW Health Chief Quality Officer.

In December UW Health Swedish American Hospital cared for 60% of the COVID19 cases in the region. Administrators took several actions to handle those rising totals including cutting back on non-essential procedures and putting restrictions on visitors. Fast forward to early February and local hospitals have a little more room to breathe.

“The ICU admissions are down a little bit the ED volume is down a little bit and our COVID numbers are down,” says Suzanne Fischer a registered nurse and vice president of ambulatory and procedure services at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center she says her hospital shifter schedules to handle non-essential cases.

“Sometimes we might rearrange but we managed not have to cancel any of our patients and then obviously we review the patients that may have more critical need and make sure they are taken care of.” Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says she is cautiously optimistic that the worst of the Omicron surge has passed but urges everyone to stay on guard.

