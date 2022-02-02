Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Measurable snow around the I-88 corridor as Winter Weather Advisories will continue for Lee & De Kalb counties until 6 PM. We cloud see a few light snow showers in spots with very little accumulation. Perhaps next to nothing closer to the stateline. Highs will remain in the teens today with low tonight in the single digits. Back to the teens tomorrow with wind chills 0 to -10. A slow warming and dry for the weekend.

