Byron nuclear plant now under Constellation leadership

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Exelon nuclear power plants, including the one in Byron, will now operate under Constellation Energy Corporation.

On Wednesday, Exelon completed its separation from Constellation, a former subsidiary and power generation/competitive energy business for the company.

Constellation takes the helm as the largest carbon-free energy producer and leading supplier of clean energy solutions in the U.S. The company, which employs about 13,000 people, is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, and operates in 48 states, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Its goals include achieving 95 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040. Constellation also wants to achieve a 100-percent reduction of operations-driven emissions by 2040.

Exelon’s transmission and distribution utility business will continue to trade as Exelon (EXC) on Nasdaq. Constellation now trades under the symbol CEG. As part of the deal, Exelon shareholders receive one share of Constellation stock for every three shares of Exelon stock.

