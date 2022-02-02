Advertisement

Beloit community reacts to homicide suspect’s release

By Marta Berglund
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Some members of the the Beloit community are outraged after a shooting suspect is released from custody. 34-year-old Anthony Richmond walks free, even as a suspect in the killing of a 31-year-old mother.

Richmond was the prime suspect in the killing of 31-year-old Shawna Greer, whose identity is confirmed in a public GoFundMe. Some community members say it’s a blow to the Beloit Police Department, while others voiced their support for the victim’s family. Defy Domestic Abuse, who works closely with Beloit Police, says while finding closure regardless of criminal conviction may be difficult, it’s vital.

“As a society, we put a lot of emphasis on the involvement or the outcome of the criminal justice system, as a tool to healing as something that’s supposed to facilitate our healing. And that emphasis can come with some downsides,” says Kelsey Hood-Christenson, the organization’s Survivor Empowerment Services Director.

Retired Winnebago County Circuit Judge Rosemary Collins agrees, saying, “This is a long process for victims and their families to go through, and if there’s a conviction, that can help, but there’s more that has to be done.”

As part of his bond, Richmond is required to stay in the state of Wisconsin. He cannot possess a firearm or contact Greer’s family or former residence.

23 News spoke with Richmond’s public defender, who says, in Wisconsin, in an ongoing investigation, if a suspect has no official charges against them, a bond can be set and implemented.

