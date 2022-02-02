Advertisement

Beloit College works to become anti-racist institution

The college plans to put on “Becoming Better” virtual Black History Month event, Thursday.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit College will commemorate and celebrate Black History Month with an event on the Beloit College YouTube channel.

The event will kick off Black History Month with a public virtual keynote address by Beloit College alumnus Dr. Atiera Coleman on equity, inclusion and anti-racism.

