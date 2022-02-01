Three men charged with first degree murder in Rockford case from Oct. 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Charges have been filed against three men from Rockford in a shooting incident that resulted from a home invasion in Rockford.

30-year-old Nakeithian Johnson, 40-year-old Dory Love and 28-year-old Brandon Taylor, have been charged with first degree murder. Johnson faces home invasion and aggravated battery charges along with the murder charge.

Johnson and Love were in custody on unrelated charges. Taylor was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of Sherman Avenue on Monday, January 31.

The charges come after an investigation into an incident that happened on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Rockford Police officers responded in the early morning hours to a local hospital to investigate circumstances involving a gunshot victim. The 46-year-old female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds died later in the hospital.

During the investigation police learned that the shooting was the result of a robbery attempt in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue and identified Johnson, Love and Taylor as suspects.

