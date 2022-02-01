Advertisement

Three men charged with first degree murder in Rockford case from Oct. 2020

From left: Nakeithian Johnson, 30, Dory Love, 40 and Brandon Taylor, 28, have been charged with...
From left: Nakeithian Johnson, 30, Dory Love, 40 and Brandon Taylor, 28, have been charged with first degree murder in Rockford, Ill.(Winnebago County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Charges have been filed against three men from Rockford in a shooting incident that resulted from a home invasion in Rockford.

30-year-old Nakeithian Johnson, 40-year-old Dory Love and 28-year-old Brandon Taylor, have been charged with first degree murder. Johnson faces home invasion and aggravated battery charges along with the murder charge.

Johnson and Love were in custody on unrelated charges. Taylor was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of Sherman Avenue on Monday, January 31.

The charges come after an investigation into an incident that happened on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Rockford Police officers responded in the early morning hours to a local hospital to investigate circumstances involving a gunshot victim. The 46-year-old female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds died later in the hospital.

During the investigation police learned that the shooting was the result of a robbery attempt in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue and identified Johnson, Love and Taylor as suspects.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah gets help after his dad Matt suffers a seizure while driving to a park.
Beloit boy, 4, saves dad’s life during drive to park
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Zavius Jewelers shared security footage of a possible suspect in a string of break-ins that...
Jewelry reported stolen in string of business break-ins in Rockford
Illinois Department of Employment Security
If you claimed unemployment in 2021 you need this tax form to file in 2022

Latest News

Affordable Care Act open enrollment session ended on January 15, 2022.
Over 32,000 more Illinoisans signed up for healthcare through the ACA Marketplace than last year
A view of the Illinois capitol in Springfield.
House and Senate cancel sessions this week due to travel conditions
Brett Hankinson is charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment in the 1st degree.
Jury questioning delayed in case related to Breonna Taylor
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats