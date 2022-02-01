RVC Center for Learning in Retirement receives award for technology innovation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College’s Center for Learning in Retirement (CLR) was awarded the Illinois Council for Continuing Education and Training Innovation 2021 Award.

The award is based on the school’s collaborative efforts between RVC, McHenry County College, Harper College and College of DuPage.

RVC CLR Program Director Tammy Lewis said the experience taught her how to get the most out of online classes.

“Now, they’re here to stay, because we have so many members who want to keep the online. They may be snow birds, maybe health issues keep them from coming here. So, it’s been very advantageous,” said Lewis. “We plan to keep both in person and online classes going forward.”

