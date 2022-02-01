Rockford jewelry stores targeted during weekend break-ins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Burglars with expensive tastes tore through stores near Perryville Road during the weekend, targeting jewelry.

Of the four stores they hit, they were able to steal from two: Porch and Jewelry by Christopher. Each break-in occurred in the same way. The perpetrators smashed glass with a rock, before entering each store. They were unable to steal from two of them, Zavius and Gruno’s Jewelry. Those stores keep their jewels locked in a safe overnight, so instead the insides of the stores were vandalized.

“People try to you know create, more than anything, panic. And there’s no such a thing, we have to be stronger and believe that we live in a very safe and very beautiful community,” Zavius owner Luis Pavez told 23 News.

Of the owners 23 News spoke to, each said Rockford still feels like a very safe community even given this bump in the road. If you or anyone you know saw suspicious activity in this area between 2 and 3am on Saturday, please call Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.