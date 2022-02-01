Rockford dance studios recovering from pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dance is a universal language. Those who do it say there are helpful physical and mental health benefits, but dance studios suffered a great deal when the pandemic emerged. Many young dancers express how happy they are to get the opportunity to express themselves through dance. Whether in a gym or a studio, experts say dance brings benefits that aren’t just physical. Evolve Dance Studio’s staff is especially eager to share dance’s impact on one’s mental health.

“It’s not only wonderful for exercise, but it really bridges the left and right side of the hemisphere of the brain,” Evolve dance teacher and choreographer Valerie Soetermans expresses.

“It’s such a form of body language and their really able to express themselves and really get through some difficult times sometimes,” Evolve co-owner Jenny Vause explains.

Dance studios were forced to get creative when the pandemic took a bite out of their business. Some studios say they lost up to 75% of their revenue, but expert say as the economy continues to improve, the dance studios will recover as well.

“The COVID numbers have been a little scary for people to get back into things,” Vause goes on to say.

“Fluctuation of it going up then slightly down a little bit as probably with everything and everywhere,” Soetermans adds.

Amber Provenzano used dance to fight cancer and COVID wasn’t going to stop her either.

“When people see that I went through things too and I can keep dancing, I think that inspires other people too,” Provenzano says.

Peak Fitness also advocates for the mental improvement dance has on members.

“It helps you mentally, helps you physically, and the support group that we got, the social side of getting through life things, getting you through good times and the bad,” Peak Fitness member June Coch expresses.

At Evolve Dance Studio, 94 year old Pat and her daughter Pam never miss a beat.

“We have 3 decades here...70′s, 80′s and 90s,” Pam states, showing just how committed and passionate they are for the art of dance.

So whether you pirouette, twirl, or tap, know that the rhythmic steps will keep you dancing through life.

