Pothole season descends upon Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois ranks 7th in the nation when it comes to problems with potholes according to a study by QuoteWizard. However, Rockford’s director of public works Kyle Saunders says we’re seeing less complaints so far than in previous years.

“It’s not uncommon during winter months to see anywhere from 6000 to 8000 potholes patched on a monthly basis. In the month of January, we ended up patching around 2500,” Saunders told 23 News.

Saunders says because January has been so cold, there has been no proper freeze-thaw cycle. Meaning the snow hasn’t melted into the ground enough to refreeze and cause cracks.

“Over the next five years we’re looking to invest more than 60 million dollars in arterial collector level streets, which is huge that should really help decrease overall the call for service on the pothole side,” he said.

Saunders says he’s been working with others in his department on a plan to get ahead of potholes. It’s called the winter repair program. It involves repaving at-risk roads before the cold weather starts

