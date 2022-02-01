Over 32,000 more Illinoisans signed up for healthcare through the ACA Marketplace than last year

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A total of 323,427 Illinoisans chose health plans on the ACA (Affordable Care Act) Health Insurance Marketplace during the open enrollment period in 2021, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reports.

An additional 12,938 picked their plans during the last month of enrollment. Illinois numbers are part of the 14.5 million Americans who chose to use the ACA Marketplace for healthcare this year.

The Biden-Harris Administration tried to make the process easier by extending the deadline from December 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022, giving citizens extra time to choose the ACA Marketplace plans for their 2022 healthcare.

It seems to have worked. This year’s open enrollment period showed an increase of 19,274 sign-ups in Illinois.

IDOI Acting Director Dana Popish Severinghaus says the reduced health insurance premiums available under the American Rescue Plan helped citizens make their choice.

”Our ad campaign and outreach promoted the benefits of buying quality health insurance on the ACA Marketplace, made even more affordable with the ARP,” said Popish Severinghaus. “We worked hard to get the word out about the extended deadline and the additional tax credits for qualifying consumers who bought health plans directly through the ACA Marketplace.”

Those who haven’t signed up for healthcare may still be eligible for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) due to special circumstances, including losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby, or adopting a child.

Residents can visit getcoveredillinois.com for information about an SEP for the ACA Marketplace and enrollment help.

