Advertisement

Over 32,000 more Illinoisans signed up for healthcare through the ACA Marketplace than last year

Affordable Care Act open enrollment session ended on January 15, 2022.
Affordable Care Act open enrollment session ended on January 15, 2022.(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A total of 323,427 Illinoisans chose health plans on the ACA (Affordable Care Act) Health Insurance Marketplace during the open enrollment period in 2021, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reports.

An additional 12,938 picked their plans during the last month of enrollment. Illinois numbers are part of the 14.5 million Americans who chose to use the ACA Marketplace for healthcare this year.

The Biden-Harris Administration tried to make the process easier by extending the deadline from December 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022, giving citizens extra time to choose the ACA Marketplace plans for their 2022 healthcare.

It seems to have worked. This year’s open enrollment period showed an increase of 19,274 sign-ups in Illinois.

IDOI Acting Director Dana Popish Severinghaus says the reduced health insurance premiums available under the American Rescue Plan helped citizens make their choice.

”Our ad campaign and outreach promoted the benefits of buying quality health insurance on the ACA Marketplace, made even more affordable with the ARP,” said Popish Severinghaus. “We worked hard to get the word out about the extended deadline and the additional tax credits for qualifying consumers who bought health plans directly through the ACA Marketplace.”

Those who haven’t signed up for healthcare may still be eligible for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) due to special circumstances, including losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby, or adopting a child.

Residents can visit getcoveredillinois.com for information about an SEP for the ACA Marketplace and enrollment help.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah gets help after his dad Matt suffers a seizure while driving to a park.
Beloit boy, 4, saves dad’s life during drive to park
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Zavius Jewelers shared security footage of a possible suspect in a string of break-ins that...
Jewelry reported stolen in string of business break-ins in Rockford
Illinois Department of Employment Security
If you claimed unemployment in 2021 you need this tax form to file in 2022

Latest News

A view of the Illinois capitol in Springfield.
House and Senate cancel sessions this week due to travel conditions
Brett Hankinson is charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment in the 1st degree.
Jury questioning delayed in case related to Breonna Taylor
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats
A synagogue and a Jewish school were vandalized as anti-Semitism increases in Chicago
Chicago police investigate synagogue vandalism