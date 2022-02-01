Advertisement

Major Winter Storm to our South

Winter Weather Advisories for Lee & DeKalb Counties
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with south winds to start the day boosting temperatures up to the low 40′s. Winds shift late this afternoon and drop temperatures to the 10′s tonight. It will be a fine line for snow with measurable snow likely in and around the I-88 corridor. Portions of Lee & DeKalb counties could see 1 - 5″ of snow.

