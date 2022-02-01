Major Winter Storm to our South

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with south winds to start the day boosting temperatures up to the low 40′s. Winds shift late this afternoon and drop temperatures to the 10′s tonight. It will be a fine line for snow with measurable snow likely in and around the I-88 corridor. Portions of Lee & DeKalb counties could see 1 - 5″ of snow.

