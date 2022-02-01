House and Senate cancel sessions this week due to travel conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaders of the Illinois General Assembly have canceled the House and Senate sessions scheduled this week due to hazardous travel conditions. Drivers that travel across central Illinois this week could find it “difficult if not impossible” according to warnings given out by the National Weather Service.

For Central Illinois, forecasts are calling for icy conditions and 30 mph wind gusts paired with several inches of snow. Weather officials have been urging people to not travel, so legislative leaders decided to cancel the meetings in order to keep staff, attendees, and lawmakers safe.

“With the National Weather Service forecasting a winter storm for Central Illinois that could produce up to two feet of snow, it is in our best interest to cancel session for this week,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “The winter storm warning says travel will be dangerous and we do not want to put people’s lives at risk while they’re on the road to and from Springfield.”

Senate President Harmon said the Senate would be in session at noon on Tuesday but the rest of the week is canceled.

“Across the state people are being told to avoid unnecessary travel and to not put themselves at risk. We will turn to our remote committee process to get the work of the people done and look forward to a break in the weather and a safe return to the Capitol hopefully next week,” Harmon stated.

For the remainder of the week, the House and Senate will continue remote committee work.

