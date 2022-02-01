Governor J.B. Pritzker will propose $1 billion in tax cuts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker will propose his plan for $1 billion dollars in tax cuts this Wednesday at the State of the State Address. The Pritzker Administration says the governor wants to give the people of Illinois impacted by inflation some relief, but at least one local politician believes this budget proposal to be a bit “ironic”.

Deputy Governor Andy Manar says when Pritzker reveals his budget plans this Wednesday, it will include a one year suspension on the 1% grocery tax, in hopes of lowering food and other costs for Illinoisans.

“People who want real tax relief, these are really good proposals and will help on a number of different fronts,” said Senator Steve Stadelman (D).

While Pritzker proposes cutting the grocery tax, his budget also calls for freezing the gas tax at 39.2 cents per gallon. Another big piece of the plan includes a property tax rebate of up to $300 dollars for homeowners. But, one local republican calls this proposal a change of course for the candidate.

“Mr. taxing governor, who has raised taxes every single year on working families,” said Senator Dave Syverson (R). “Now he’s in a tough election, and all the sudden he’s talking about reducing taxes.”

Syverson believes that any plans to reduce taxes should be on a permanent basis. “What the governor is talking about doing is a one time break in an election year, but it’s going to create a massive hole for next year,” said Syverson.

Democratic Senator Steve Stadelman argues the best course is to take things on year at a time, and that’s why they pass yearly budgets.

“Lets get this tax relief this year, and we’ll look at the situation again next year, who knows where the economy is going to be in a year,” said Stadelman.

Professor of Finance, Business, and Political Science at Rockford University Robert Evans says the governor has to be able to respond to the criticisms in a way that will prove his fiscal responsibility.

“You can almost bet that his opponents will say, you talk a lot about balancing the budget, and now you want to cut taxes,” said Evans. “There’s an answer for that, but he has to be ready for that.”

Manar is aware the public’s opinion of state spending will mean more this year than others due to the election, but he says that Pritzker is determined to negotiate and implement a steady budget.

Pritzker’s State of the State Speech is at noon Wednesday where the budget will be proposed. Lawmakers will then negotiate different aspects of the plan over the following months.

