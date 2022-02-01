February to open on a mild note ahead of winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though nobody would characterize Monday as having been balmy, it was a bit of an outlier in what has been rather chilly January.

When the book closes on January just hours away, it will go down as having been the 28th or 29th coldest on record, dating back to 1905. For as chilly as it’s been though this month, it pales in comparison to just three years prior. In fact, Monday marks the three year anniversary of Rockford’s coldest temperature ever. It was on this date in 2019 that temperatures fell to -31°. By comparison, today’s 32° high temperature was a whopping 63° warmer than three years ago.

Monday marks the three year anniversary of our coldest temperature of all time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

February is to get off on a mild note, as winds remain out of the southwest, at least early in the day. Despite the fact that there will be abundant cloudiness, we still have every anticipation of temperatures reaching the lower 40s!

It's quite likely that temperatures Tuesday will be into the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Big changes live beyond, though, as another chunk of much colder air is to sweep into the region behind a powerful cold front that passes through late Tuesday or early Tuesday evening. The front itself could even trigger a couple of sprinkles or light snow showers later in the day.

Light snow showers may threaten parts of the area by late Tuesday afternoon or early in the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, our attention remains squarely focused on a powerhouse winter storm system that will undoubtedly affect a large portion of the Midwest and Great Lakes. It’s extremely likely, if not certain, that it’s to dump several inches of snow over a large section of Illinois between Tuesday night and Thursday. As of Monday evening, parts of 14 states had already been placed under Winter Storm Watches or Warnings.

Parts of 14 states are under either a Winter Storm Watch or Warning in advance of this storm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Getting down to the specifics, the storm is set to come in two phases, the first coming Tuesday night into early Wednesday, then phase two comes Wednesday night into early Thursday.

For days, the trend showing up in our computer models has been one that favors areas south of the Stateline for the most snowfall accumulation. That remains the case as of this article’s writing. It appears more likely than not that the Stateline dodges any sort of major impact. The lone exception may be in communities along and south of I-88 corridor, where there could be just enough snow to shovel.

It's now certain that much of Illinois will be getting some significant snow Tuesday through Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Trends continues to suggest that the greatest snowfall amounts will be south of the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Locally, travel impacts of any significance are unlikely from the storm here, though there could be a few minor issues along the I-88 corridor. The same can’t be said for central portions of the Land of Lincoln, as well as northern and central sections of the Hoosier State. Major travel impacts are likely in and around communities like Springfield, Champaign, Danville, Lafayette, South Bend, and Fort Wayne, especially Wednesday.

Limited, if any impacts are anticipated Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There could be minor impacts along and south of I-88 Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There, upwards of a foot of snow may fall from Tuesday night through Thursday.

Cities like Springfield, Champaign, and Lafayette could be looking at a foot or more of snowfall. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Locally, there will be a rather sharp cut off in and around northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. To the north and west of Rockford, a dusting to perhaps a half inch will be all we see, while along the I-88 corridor, locations such as Sterling, Rock Falls, Rochelle, a DeKalb could see as many as three or four inches of snow. For the Rockford Metro proper, a logical expectation exists that an inch or two may come between Tuesday night and Thursday.

There will be quite the disparity in snowfall accumulations. Areas north and west of Rockford will see little, if any snow, while the shovels may need to come out in our southernmost areas. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.