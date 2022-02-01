Advertisement

Facebook quiz may seem harmless, but BBB warns of too much data collection

Better Business Bureau warns people about Facebook quiz scam
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Taking an online quiz may seem harmless, but the Better Business Bureau warns users to be careful about what kind of information they share.

“Specific, personal information about you is a gold mine for con artists,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “Social media data and quiz answers can be used to steal identity or enable a scammer to impersonate you to your friends and family.”

Not all social media quizzes are data collection scams, but let’s say a fun quiz pops up on your Facebook feed or another social media platform. A few questions are answered to prove how well you know a friend. Or a short personality test is offered to match a character from a favorite TV show.

These quizzes appear to be meaningless, but they intend to collect information.

For example, you may be asked questions such as: “What was the first car you owned?” “What is your mother’s maiden name?” or “What is the name of the street you grew up on?”

These are common security questions for insurance, banking, and credit card accounts.

Sharing this information can lead to accounts being hacked and personal and financial information being stolen. BBB says it’s smart to be skeptical. Before answering a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Just because something appears to be fun and innocent doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent risk.

