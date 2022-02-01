Chicago police investigate synagogue vandalism

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago police are investigating after a synagogue and a Jewish school were vandalized over the weekend.

They say someone spray painted the side of the synagogue and a cargo container nearby on Sunday afternoon. Police say they currently have a person of interest in custody. Meanwhile, a window at a Jewish school nearby was also broken. It’s unclear whether these incidents are connected. The increased acts of antisemitism have caught the attention of Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“We have to stand united wherever we see hate, wherever we see anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, sexism, wherever it is. People of goodwill cannot turn a blind eye and just think, well, it’s not me. It is you. It is me. It is all of us when there is hatred manifest in our community.”

