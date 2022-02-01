Carlyle Brewing Co. in downtown Rockford to reopen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After being closed for about nine months, Carlyle Brewing in downtown Rockford plans to reopen on Groundhog Day Wednesday, February 2.

The brewery and restaurant made the announcement on Facebook saying it will reopen at 4 p.m.

Back in the saddle. Just like the good ole days! REOPENING! GroundHog Day 2/2/22...4pm Posted by Carlyle Brewing Co. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Located at 215 E. State Street in downtown Rockford, it was a staple that was part of what brought downtown Rockford back to life. However, its owners closed the brewery back on May 29, 2021, after being open for 18 years.

