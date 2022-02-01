Boys & Girls Club of Rockford needs your vote in Black History Month Art Contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has five finalists in the UScellular Fifth Annual Black History Month Art Contest and they need your vote to decide who wins!

Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists, and educators.

“We are thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Club of Rockford on this contest to help honor Black STEM icons and showcase youth in our community,” says Kristy Baron, director of sales at UScellular. “This year’s art highlights the artistic talent among the Club members, while giving them a chance to learn more about the impact Black people have made in STEM. We encourage the community to check out the art and vote online.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork by clicking here.

The top three works of art with the most votes will be announced in March. Prizes include gift cards in the following amounts: $250 for First Place, $150 for Second Place and $100 for Third Place.

“The Arts have always been a way for youth to not only express themselves and showcase their creativity but are also used as a tool for healing and identity development,” says Dr. Tanisha Grimes Oakley, senior leader of strategy implementation and youth development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “This is even more poignant when African American youth have the opportunity to see themselves represented in the STEM field, showing them that they too have access and can continue to dream big.”

