Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club of Rockford needs your vote in Black History Month Art Contest

Voting will remain open until February 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite.
Voting will remain open until February 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite.(Boys & Girls Club of Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has five finalists in the UScellular Fifth Annual Black History Month Art Contest and they need your vote to decide who wins!

Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists, and educators.

“We are thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Club of Rockford on this contest to help honor Black STEM icons and showcase youth in our community,” says Kristy Baron, director of sales at UScellular. “This year’s art highlights the artistic talent among the Club members, while giving them a chance to learn more about the impact Black people have made in STEM. We encourage the community to check out the art and vote online.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork by clicking here.

The top three works of art with the most votes will be announced in March. Prizes include gift cards in the following amounts: $250 for First Place, $150 for Second Place and $100 for Third Place.

“The Arts have always been a way for youth to not only express themselves and showcase their creativity but are also used as a tool for healing and identity development,” says Dr. Tanisha Grimes Oakley, senior leader of strategy implementation and youth development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “This is even more poignant when African American youth have the opportunity to see themselves represented in the STEM field, showing them that they too have access and can continue to dream big.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah gets help after his dad Matt suffers a seizure while driving to a park.
Beloit boy, 4, saves dad’s life during drive to park
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Zavius Jewelers shared security footage of a possible suspect in a string of break-ins that...
Jewelry reported stolen in string of business break-ins in Rockford
Illinois Department of Employment Security
If you claimed unemployment in 2021 you need this tax form to file in 2022

Latest News

KPTV image
Decline in COVID hospitalizations leaving more room for non-essential surgeries
Local couple's engagement video goes viral on Tik Tok.
Local couple’s engagement video goes viral
Illinois ranks 7th in the nation when it comes to problems with potholes according to a study...
Pothole season in Illinois
Vinnie Thomas Emmy
The Comeback Kids: Vinnie Thomas