Jewelry reported stolen in string of business break-ins, says RPD

Zavius Jewelers, Jewelry by Christopher among businesses affected in the crime
Zavius Jewelers shared security footage of a possible suspect in a string of break-ins that happened this weekend in Rockford.(Zavius Jewelers)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department released information on a string of jewelry store break-ins on Monday.

On Saturday, January 30, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Zavius Jewelers for reports of a break-in. When police arrived on the scene they saw multiple glass doors to the business had been smashed with a rock. Nothing has been reported to be stolen at this time.

On the same day, just after 2:50 a.m., RPD officers responded to Gruno’s Jewelry for reports of a burglary to the business. When officers arrived at the business, they saw that a lobby door had been smashed by a rock. Nothing has been reported stolen from Gruno’s Jewelry at this time. Jewelry by Christopher was also involved in the string of break-ins. Officers say that when they arrived at the jewelry store, the front door had been smashed by a rock and several rings were reported stolen.

Zavius Jewelers reached out to their customers to say thank you for the support after sharing their experience with the break-ins that happened on Saturday.

The business made a statement on their Facebook page Monday after sharing security footage of the incident saying:

The jewelry store located in the 2600 block of McFarland Rd. says they are “open for business as usual” despite the incident.

No other information about the string of break-ins has been released at this time.

Security footage of the break-in was shared Sunday morning in hopes of identifying the perpetrator.

The footage shows the potential suspect breaking through multiple glass doors with what appears to be a large rock, then searching the store while holding what looks to be a dark colored back-pack.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD) or Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

