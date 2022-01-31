Vigil held for 19 year old shot to death in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil was held in front of Beloit Memorial High School tonight to honor the life of 19-year-old Jion Bloomfield, who was shot to death Saturday night. This marks the third homicide in Beloit in under 81 hours.

Bloomfield was shot in the parking lot around 8:55 P.M. during a basketball game at the school. Tonight, his life was honored, and neighbors of Beloit prayed for peace in their community. Some even came before, offering words of comfort in chalk writing outside the school for the students, and those attending the vigil.

“He was an amazing young man...good man,” said Pastor Kenda Roman of Beloit. “It hurts my heart, I used to say Jion was my baby, so this right here is hard for me.”

Roman was a Sunday school teacher of Jion and a close family friends. She said she hopes the death of Jion and the other lives that were lost leads to a change in the community, before it’s too late.

“I feel like we are rolling a rock up a hill sometimes, because we celebrate this....but when they were living, we didn’t celebrate, or we didn’t celebrate like we could have or should have...we didn’t appreciate them enough,” said Roman.

Rosamaria Laursen has lived in Beloit for 15 years. She said all the violence occurring has taken a major toll on everyone living there, and she calls on the people of Beloit to take action for everyone’s safety.

“It makes people be very unsafe to be here, I love this city, I moved here from Milwaukee in 2007, and I swore I never wanted to come here but I did,” said Laursen. “And I don’t want to leave.”

Laursen gathered a group to write words of sympathy before the vigil, hoping to remind the people living in fear that there is still good out there, and things can get better.

“We just wanted to let them know that we’re thinking of them, we see them, we want them to stay safe. We also want to acknowledge this has been a really tough week for them,” said Laursen.

Roman said she hopes the hesitance of people coming forward ends, and that justice prevails for Bloomfield and his family.

“Love brought them out today...the love for Jion, the love for their community...brought them out today,” said Roman.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles emphasized Roman’s point, and said the culture of “no snitching” needs to be stopped. He continues to urge everyone who witnessed Jion’s death to come forward.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but they have a proven track record of making arrests when community partners come forward to share information.

