Victim details released in City of Beloit homicide

(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit Police Department released an update on the homicide investigation that began at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, January 29.

The investigation continues after a woman was found with stab wounds near Howes Drive and Clary Street.

The victim is identified as a 42–year-old Janesville woman. Her identification is not being publicly released at this time due to Marsy’s law, which provides crime victims the right to privacy under the Wisconsin Constitution.

Police say they are actively investigating this homicide and pursuing any and all leads.

Beloit PD says anonymous tips can be made online.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

