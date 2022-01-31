Rep. Mason and Sen. Castro say heating bill surcharge is abusive towards consumers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - During at time when every dollar counts, a coalition of consumer advocates and lawmakers urge Springfield to end an abusive surcharge on heating bills.

Supporters include The AARP Illinois, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), Community Organizing and Family Issues (COFI), the Environmental Law & Policy Center (ELPC), Illinois PIRG and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), who gathered on Monday to urge the Illinois General Assembly to end a natural gas surcharge that skyrockets bills for consumers and lines the pockets of major utilities.

The Heating Affordability & Utility Accountability Act (House Bill 3941/Senate Bill 570) would end the “Qualifying Infrastructure Plant” (QIP) surcharge on Peoples Gas, Nicor Gas and Ameren Illinois bills in 2022. The bill is sponsored by state Rep. Joyce Mason (D-61) and state Sen. Cristina Castro (D-22).

“The passing of the landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act was an important step in holding natural gas companies accountable. Now, this legislation will go even further to end unnecessary surcharges on our residents’ utility bills,” says state Sen. Castro. “We’re doubling down on our state’s commitment to protecting ratepayers and demanding transparency from natural gas companies.”

Illinois’ major utilities use delivery charges on consumer gas bills to fund infrastructure projects. In 2013, The Illinois General Assembly allowed them to add the QIP charge to bills.

The utilities claim the surcharge is a necessity to pay for pipe-replacement and other work. While everyone agrees old pipes should be replaced, consumer advocates argue the utilities should do it in a responsible way that doesn’t cause hardship for their customers. Utilities are already legally obligated to replace pipes, and they did it for decades without hitting customers with a special surcharge.

On Monday, consumer advocates showed how the utilities have abused the QIP charge, using it to rake in revenue more quickly and increase bills in the most expensive winter since 2008-09 saying supporters of the 2013 legislation claimed the QIP would only cost Peoples Gas customers about $13 a year, but they are now paying more than $13 a month, on track to pay $150 a year. And even though the state’s biggest gas utility, Nicor, has already replaced its old cast iron pipes, it continues to spend over a billion dollars since it replaced its last cast iron pipe in 2018. Nicor has raised delivery rates by more than $500 million since that time. That includes this past November, when it won a $240 million increase—the largest gas hike in Illinois history.

“The legislation passed in 2013 was intended to address safety issues for consumers, not to serve as a blank check for utility companies,” Rep. Mason says. “For too long, gas companies have been allowed to indiscriminately raise their prices with little to no oversight from state regulators. We need to hold these companies accountable for their actions and put an end to out-of-control heating costs.”

