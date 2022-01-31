Police call on witnesses in three homicide investigations

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Step up and speak up is the message coming from local police after a shockingly violent week. A 19-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, both from Beloit, and a 42-year-old Janesville woman were all killed within a matter of hours in the city. Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles says this is the time for public action.

“My department and myself are growing tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us,” Sayles says. “Three deaths in 81 hours. Our men and women of Beloit Police Department have seen that, and it’s going to take a lot to help them through this.”

It’s not just killings that strike a nerve with the police department. Leaders say the lack of help from witnesses is unacceptable.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witness a young man lose his life and who refuse to talk to us. Those individuals need to come forward and give us information,” the Police Chief adds.

Arles Hendershott represents Rockford Area Crime Stoppers. She says times like these emphasize the importance of anonymous tip lines.

“A crime doesn’t happen in a vacuum. People know what happens, but for a various number of reasons they’re not comfortable coming forward and saying it,” explains Hendershott. “There’s a need for an anonymous tip line everywhere. We provide a safe environment for that information to be shared.”

Both Hendershott and Sayles say help from bystanders is key in ending senseless crime.

Sayles emphasizes, “We need to come together and unify as a community to stop these senseless acts of violence.”

Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers can be reached at (608) 362-7463. Rockford Area Crime Stoppers can be reached at (815) 963-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.