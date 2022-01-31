Person of interest in Beloit shooting released from custody

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County District Attorney says they don’t have enough evidence to press charges against a person of interest in a shooting that happened last week in Beloit.

Anthony D. Richmond, 34, of Beloit was arrested for first-degree homicide - domestic violence related and possession of a stolen firearm on Wednesday, January 26. At this time, investigative reports indicate that there are conflicting versions of the incident and more forensics are needed to process charges.

The District Attorney is working closely with the detectives from the Beloit Police Department on the case.

Richmond is released from custody on a personal recognizance bond on conditions that he not leave the State of Wisconsin, possess any weapons or have contact with the victim’s family.

Once the investigation has been completed, the Rock County District Attorney will determine what, if any, charges will be filed in this matter based on the evidence.

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 just after noon, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Madison Rd. in Beloit for a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police administered first aid to the 31-year-old female until the Beloit Fire Department were able to the woman to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

This death is being investigated as a homicide.

The City of Beloit Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the victim.

