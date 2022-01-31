Advertisement

One in custody after shots fired during vehicle theft

A 28-year-old Rockford man, Tyrone Lewis, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police officers make an arrest after being called to investigate a report of shots fired on Friday.

RPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hess Court on Friday, January 28 around 9 p.m. During the investigation, officers learned that a vehicle was stolen from the scene and shots were fired during the theft.

Police found the stolen vehicle unoccupied and crashed into a pole in the 400 block of Forest Avenue. Later, 28-year-old Tyrone Lewis was taken into custody in connection with the car theft.

Lewis is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. He is being lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

