January to close on quiet, milder note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While by no means will January go down as having been a snowy one, it will undoubtedly be remembered for being a cold one. Temperatures this month will close out as having been more than four degrees below normal.

With that said, the month’s to go out on a comparatively mild note. A good deal of sunshine is on tap Monday, and with a southerly wind becoming increasingly well established, temperatures should warm nicely into the lower to middle 30s.

Clouds are to be more prominently featured Tuesday, but with a gusty southwesterly wind still in tow, and much of the area’s snowpack likely melted, temperatures are likely to surge into the lower 40s.

A strong cold front will barrel through late Tuesday or Tuesday night, and that’s when things get a little more interesting. For days, it’s been apparent that a dynamic storm system will affect much of the Midwest and Great Lakes. That remains the case, though the details are becoming a bit more clear.

It’s a very good bet that a good part of Illinois will see a significant amount of snow, though exactly where that will occur remains a bit unclear. The emerging trend, though, has been that areas south of Interstate 88 are the most likely candidates to being on the receiving end of the most significant snow.

Still, that doesn’t mean we’ll escape snow altogether. It’s not at all hard to imagine a scenario in which parts of the Stateline pick up a few inches of accumulation, though it’s far from a guarantee.

It’s also far too early to sound the all-clear just yet, with the storm’s arrival still nearly 48 hours away. Just the slightest northward jog in the storm track would place the area in a much more precarious situation. On the contrary, a southward dip in the track could spell the Stateline missing out altogether. Close attention to the forecast track is still needed, and more clarity will certainly evolve in the next 24 hours.

