Advertisement

January to close on quiet, milder note

Attention turns to midweek storm system which brings snow potential
Highs above normal in the upper 30s and lower 40s are likely for Monday and Tuesday,...
Highs above normal in the upper 30s and lower 40s are likely for Monday and Tuesday, respectively.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While by no means will January go down as having been a snowy one, it will undoubtedly be remembered for being a cold one. Temperatures this month will close out as having been more than four degrees below normal.

With that said, the month’s to go out on a comparatively mild note. A good deal of sunshine is on tap Monday, and with a southerly wind becoming increasingly well established, temperatures should warm nicely into the lower to middle 30s.

Clouds are to be more prominently featured Tuesday, but with a gusty southwesterly wind still in tow, and much of the area’s snowpack likely melted, temperatures are likely to surge into the lower 40s.

A strong cold front will barrel through late Tuesday or Tuesday night, and that’s when things get a little more interesting. For days, it’s been apparent that a dynamic storm system will affect much of the Midwest and Great Lakes. That remains the case, though the details are becoming a bit more clear.

It’s a very good bet that a good part of Illinois will see a significant amount of snow, though exactly where that will occur remains a bit unclear. The emerging trend, though, has been that areas south of Interstate 88 are the most likely candidates to being on the receiving end of the most significant snow.

Still, that doesn’t mean we’ll escape snow altogether. It’s not at all hard to imagine a scenario in which parts of the Stateline pick up a few inches of accumulation, though it’s far from a guarantee.

It’s also far too early to sound the all-clear just yet, with the storm’s arrival still nearly 48 hours away. Just the slightest northward jog in the storm track would place the area in a much more precarious situation. On the contrary, a southward dip in the track could spell the Stateline missing out altogether. Close attention to the forecast track is still needed, and more clarity will certainly evolve in the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man pictured is a person of interest in a December shooting that left a man dead
Rockford police need the public’s help
Beloit Police
Man dies following shooting outside Beloit Memorial HS
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
Community reacts to death of Aquin girls basketball coach Adam Holder.
Remembering the life of Aquin coach, Adam Holder
Winners announced in 36th annual snow sculpting competition.
Winners announced in 36th annual Illinois snow sculpting competition

Latest News

Snowfall outputs next week
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 1/29/2022
Highs above normal in the upper 30s and lower 40s are likely for Monday and Tuesday,...
Mild temperatures still on tap, next week’s snow potential not set in stone
Temperatures gradually warm this weekend into early next week
Gradual warm-up through early next week, then our next winter storm comes into view
Snow chances next week
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 1/28/2022