Illinois in top 10 states with biggest gas price leap this week

(Colin Baillie)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AURORA, Ill. (WIFR) - The average price of gas in Illinois is 6 cents more than last week- from $3.46 per gallon to $3.52 per gallon, according to reports on Monday from AAA.

States that saw the biggest price jump this week include Florida (+12 cents), Indiana (+10 cents), Ohio (+9 cents), Kentucky (+8 cents), Georgia (+7 cents), South Carolina (+7 cents), Tennessee (+6 cents), Illinois (+6 cents), Alabama (+5 cents) and New York (+5 cents).

The Auto Club group says the current national average price per gallon for Regular fuel is at $3.36, a whopping 16 cents less than the average in prairie state.

Meanwhile, fuel prices in the Stateline are sitting around $3.42 per gallon.

Experts note that higher crude oil prices lead to higher pump prices. With crude oil prices inching towards $90 per barrel, motorists could expect to spend more on fuel.

AAA maintains that uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine is a major contributing factor of the rise in crude oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.

“At the moment, only one person knows why Russia is threatening Ukraine, and that’s Russian President Vladimir Putin,” says Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “And the tensions along the Ukrainian border have helped push crude oil prices higher almost daily.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic crude stocks increased by 2.4 million bbl to 416.2 million bbl. The current crude stock level is approximately 13 percent lower than in mid-January 2021, contributing to the pressure on domestic crude prices. Continued growth in crude oil prices has helped maintain elevated pump prices. If oil prices continue to climb toward $90 a barrel, pump prices will likely follow suit.

