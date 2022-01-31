Advertisement

If you claimed UI in 2021 your 1099-G tax form is ready

Claimants can receive forms electronically through the IDES website or through regular mail
Illinois Department of Employment Security
Illinois Department of Employment Security(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced that claimants who received unemployment insurance (UI) benefits in 2021 can now access their 1099-G tax forms.

Claimants who collected UI benefits last year need the 1099-G tax form from IDES to complete their state and federal tax returns.

This includes claimants who received regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), and state Extended Benefits (EB).

Claimants who opted to receive their 1099-G tax form electronically have received an email notification with instructions to access the form from their IDES account.

Claimants who opted not to receive their 1099-G tax form electronically will receive a paper form via regular mail. All claimants may also access and print their 1099-G tax form online by logging into their IDES account or calling Tele-Serve at (312) 338-4337.

Last year, IDES saved taxpayers over $1 million in postage and productions costs by making the form available online. Claimants can also access their last seven years of 1099-G tax forms via their online account.

All IDES online accounts require ILogin verification.

For more information on the 1099-G tax form, visit ides.illinois.gov/1099g, by phone at (800) 244-5631 or the IRS website. Tax filing questions can be directed to the IRS at (800) 829-1040 or IRS.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit Police
Man dies following shooting outside Beloit Memorial HS
Noah gets help after his dad Matt suffers a seizure while driving to a park.
Four-year-old Beloit boy saves his dad’s life after he suffers a seizure driving to the park.
Winners announced in 36th annual snow sculpting competition.
Winners announced in 36th annual Illinois snow sculpting competition
School District of Beloit responds after basketball game shooting, homicide
The man pictured is a person of interest in a December shooting that left a man dead
Rockford police need the public’s help

Latest News

Nicor customers see monthly bill nearly double as demand for natural gas rises
Rep. Mason and Sen. Castro say heating bill surcharge is abusive towards consumers
Zavius Jewelers shared security footage of a possible suspect in a string of break-ins that...
Jewelry reported stolen in string of business break-ins, says RPD
According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.
4 children among 9 people killed in Las Vegas multi-vehicle crash
Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico.
Native American families march to bring awareness for those missing and slain