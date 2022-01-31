If you claimed UI in 2021 your 1099-G tax form is ready

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced that claimants who received unemployment insurance (UI) benefits in 2021 can now access their 1099-G tax forms.

Claimants who collected UI benefits last year need the 1099-G tax form from IDES to complete their state and federal tax returns.

This includes claimants who received regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), and state Extended Benefits (EB).

Claimants who opted to receive their 1099-G tax form electronically have received an email notification with instructions to access the form from their IDES account.

Claimants who opted not to receive their 1099-G tax form electronically will receive a paper form via regular mail. All claimants may also access and print their 1099-G tax form online by logging into their IDES account or calling Tele-Serve at (312) 338-4337.

Last year, IDES saved taxpayers over $1 million in postage and productions costs by making the form available online. Claimants can also access their last seven years of 1099-G tax forms via their online account.

All IDES online accounts require ILogin verification.

For more information on the 1099-G tax form, visit ides.illinois.gov/1099g, by phone at (800) 244-5631 or the IRS website. Tax filing questions can be directed to the IRS at (800) 829-1040 or IRS.gov.

