Four-year-old Beloit boy saves his dad’s life after he suffers a seizure driving to the park.

“It’s just miraculous what happened and how it paid off,” said Beloit father Matt Lundblade.

And you never know when a miracle will happen. For Matt and his son Noah, it happened at a moment as mundane as literally a walk in the park.

“It was a nice November day,” said Lundblade. “And Noah wanted to head to the park.”

But as his car approached the park entrance, Matt started feeling funny. And then things got real serious.

“I stopped at the entrance and hit the gas when i had the seizure,” said Lundblade. “I hit the telephone pole, it snapped in half and came down right beside our vehicles.”

The car went down a 20 -oot ravine, and that’s when four-year-old Noah sprung into action.

“Noah grabbed his dinosaur and climbed out of the front passenger side door,” said Lundblade. “Because he saw a lady walking with her granddaughter He climbed over power lines that were right next to the vehicle and ran down and got help for us.”

First responders were able to get there in time to save Matt’s life.

“The paramedics and the doctors said that if it wasn’t for him having such courage and doing what he did, i wouldn’t be here today,” said Lundblade.

And apparently being a miracle worker runs in the family

“This is very coincidental but the same thing happened to me when I was Noah’s age,” said Lundblade.

When Matt was four he called 9-1-1 after his mother, who was the same age Matt is now, had a seizure.

“Back then, ‘Rescue 9-1-1′ was on and I was waiting for a trophy,” said Lundblade. “My mom said you don’t get a trophy from calling 9-1-1, but you did save my life.”

And now a Beloit family who knows all about saving lives is in for the fight of their lives

“When i got to the hospital they said there was bruising on my brain,” said Lundblade.

Matt was shipped to Madison for surgery on what was determined to be a brain tumor

“It came back as stage four cancer,” said Lundblade

Matt’s Gliobastoma is the most aggressive type of brain cancer. But he says he’s ready to be courageous in his fight and has his four year old son as inspiration

“There’s a lyric in a Bon Jovi song, ‘Living on a Prayer’ that says you live for the fight when that’s all that you got. That’s kind of been my motto.”

The family has set up a go fund me page. There’s also a benefit for Matt Lundblade on March 26 from 1-7 pm at the Town Club in Beloit.

