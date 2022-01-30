Small business offers relaxing afternoon of painting and sipping

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One small business is helping people shake off the winter blues with an afternoon of painting and wine sipping at Cucina Di Rosa in Rockford.

Hosted by Kat’s Art Studio, Kat herself guided painters step by step on how to complete the painting for the day.

Food and drinks were also available for purchase along with some homemade gelato.

Kat Heitzman says this was the second event of the year after taking time off because of COVID-19 concerns.

Every event is a different theme but Saturday’s painting was focused on a Tuscan landscape.

“The sipping part definitely takes a little bit of that fear out of the situation so people can - they like to get together and enjoy people’s company and have a few, either you can sip coffee you could be doing whatever,” Heitzman said.

