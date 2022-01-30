Advertisement

School District of Beloit responds after basketball game shooting, homicide

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit released a statement Sunday morning, addressing the Saturday night shooting and homicide that took place at Beloit Memorial High School.

Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser ensured they are providing resources to students and staff through the difficult time. Their student services team will be available Monday to further help with student and staff needs.

Dr. Keyser said the district is fulling cooperating with the City of Beloit Police Department as they continue the investigation.

According to the police department, one adult male was shot and killed following a basketball game between Beloit Memorial High School and La Follette High School.

The police department will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss Saturday’s events.

