Rockford businesses host first ever hot chocolate crawl

Rockford businesses host first ever hot chocolate crawl.
Rockford businesses host first ever hot chocolate crawl.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford businesses partnered up for the first ever hot chocolate crawl in downtown.

Nine different downtown businesses participated in the hot chocolate crawl offering unique drinks and snacks for locals.

From a build your own hot chocolate bar to Mexican champurrado at Fiesta Tequila, each location had something different to share.

Participants could even enter to win fun prizes throughout the day.

Organizers say they are already excited and planning for next years crawl.

