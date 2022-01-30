Puppy socialization critical for healthy growth, learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Locals beat the chilly winter temperatures by cuddling up indoors at Meyer’s Tails up Farm in Belvidere for puppy social time.

The facility offers puppy socialization classes for families every Saturday from now until March 12.

Staff say puppy socialization is a critical component of new dog care. Dogs without that experience can grow up to be fearful, reactive and even aggressive.

They say its all about teaching your puppy that the world is a safe place where other dogs and new people are friendly and don’t have to be scary.

“We did puppy social time last year and it was so successful that we are doing it again this year so this is our first class today, it’s a drop in class so you don’t need to register and its 20 dollars per dog,” said Meyer’s Tails up Farm Marketing Director, Elaine Henderson.

“We break it out into two classes so its age appropriate play so puppies 8 to 16 weeks are at 1 o’clock and at 1:45 are puppies 17 to 23 weeks.”

