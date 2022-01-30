Pecatonica ranch horse trainer breeds success

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Barry Fagerstrom trains ranch horses for more than half a century these types of horses compete in shows to demonstrate their different skills. Fagerstrom does have a triple crown: Three classes with the best riders nationwide.

“It’s a feeling it’s just the love of horses, love competition and I love horses,” says Fagerstrom.

Fagerstrom has been a part of the American Ranch Horse Association for decades. Last year, his three horses made history as three national class champions in several events.

“We didn’t think we could attain it because it’s never been done. But we wanted to have the best horses in the nation to be number one in each prospective area.”

Chris Euhus and her horse Charming have received multiple recognitions, including best riding and showmanship. Even though she’s been training under Barry for almost 20 years, Euhus says she’s learning something new every season.

“I truly believe that he wants me to win more than I want to win. I don’t know what else to say other than real. We’re family,” says Euhus.

For Sarah Nosbich and her horse Maybe, in the novice amateur division, they weren’t always at the top.. now that they’ve gotten there, she says it wasn’t easy...

“She changed so much being in so many different arenas. She tolerated everything I put her through. She was a real champion and just was awesome to ride,” says Nosbich.

For Barry and his horse Special, while he has thousands of rewards over the years, the trophies and physical medals aren’t what keeps him going, rather the people...

“Both of these young women are outstanding writers. I’m very thankful to have them as customers and friends... My group of people is the best sports of anybody out there. They win with grace and they lose with grace. And we just love what we do,” says Fagerstrom.

The riders say anyone is able to ride a ranch horse. There are classes you can take to prepare the horse for certain skills... Such as boxing, which is reining in a cow with a lasso while on the horse.

For those interested in seeing them compete, the first show will be March 25th through 27th at Gordyville USA arena in Gifford, Ill.

