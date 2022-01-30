Advertisement

One person shot outside Beloit Memorial HS following basketball game

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A shooting taking place after a boy’s varsity basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday sends one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to city leaders, a shooting took place in the parking lot outside of the school shortly after a basketball game ended. The game against Madison La Follette had just finished when people exiting heard gunshots and ran back inside.

We are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot outside of Beloit Memorial High School following...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, January 29, 2022

This is an active and ongoing investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquin Schools Logo
Aquin cancels 6th-12th grade classes Friday after girls basketball coach passes away
The man pictured is a person of interest in a December shooting that left a man dead
Rockford police need the public’s help
Community reacts to death of Aquin girls basketball coach Adam Holder.
Remembering the life of Aquin coach, Adam Holder
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Snowfall outputs next week
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 1/29/2022
Small business hosts paint and sip event.
Small business offers relaxing afternoon of painting and sipping
Winners announced in 36th annual snow sculpting competition.
Winners announced in 36th annual Illinois snow sculpting competition
Rockford businesses host first ever hot chocolate crawl.
Rockford businesses host first ever hot chocolate crawl