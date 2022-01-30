One person shot outside Beloit Memorial HS following basketball game

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A shooting taking place after a boy’s varsity basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday sends one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to city leaders, a shooting took place in the parking lot outside of the school shortly after a basketball game ended. The game against Madison La Follette had just finished when people exiting heard gunshots and ran back inside.

We are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot outside of Beloit Memorial High School following... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, January 29, 2022

This is an active and ongoing investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.

