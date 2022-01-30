One person shot outside Beloit Memorial HS following basketball game
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A shooting taking place after a boy’s varsity basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday sends one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to city leaders, a shooting took place in the parking lot outside of the school shortly after a basketball game ended. The game against Madison La Follette had just finished when people exiting heard gunshots and ran back inside.
This is an active and ongoing investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.
