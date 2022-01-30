Mild temperatures still on tap, next week’s snow potential not set in stone

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures are going to continue warming up each day through Tuesday bringing temperatures nearly 10-12 degrees above normal for this time of the year. However, that will all come to a halt by midweek with our next winter weather maker. That also is not set in stone yet although snow is still possible for us Wednesday and Thursday.

SUNDAY FORECAST:

Expect once again another chilly start on Sunday with perhaps a flurry or two that will be possible in the morning. Wind chills will be in the single digits to start the day before temperatures get into the mid-20s for highs. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies through the day along with a northwest wind that will give us a slight breeze.

A chilly Sunday morning is once again likely with wind chills back into the single digits. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

WARM START TO WORK WEEK:

As southerly moisture works its way into the Stateline on Monday, the jet stream will retreat and allow some warmer air to get in here. Monday calls for clearing skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Monday will likely be the first day in nearly two weeks where our temperatures will get above freezing. The clearing skies will be brief as more clouds will approach Tuesday.

Tuesday calls for even warmer temperatures near 40 degrees for highs. That will be earlier in the day before a cold front will quickly drop us back into the teens. It’s this cold front that also brings our midweek snow chances for the Stateline.

Highs above normal in the upper 30s and lower 40s are likely for Monday and Tuesday, respectively. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After a cold front midweek, temperatures will crash back into the 20s and teens. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

MIDWEEK SNOW POTENTIAL:

Folks in a nutshell, our next winter storm potential is far from certain. Nothing is set in stone as this system is currently still out in open water in the Pacific Ocean. This storm when it’s done will have traveled nearly 5,500 miles over the next several days and will evolve over time.

This disturbance is still over open waters and will evolve in the coming days and will change. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are beginning to see different scenarios emerge with our computer forecast models still saying snow is very much likely for the Midwest in the late Tuesday night through Thursday timeframe. However, there are still several discrepancies with them. For example, Saturday’s run of our American GFS model has a snowfall output right over northern Illinois and even higher snowfall potential into southern Illinois.

When you compare that to Saturday’s run of the European model, it gives very little, if ANY snowfall for the Stateline and shifts the heaviest snow WELL south. This is the biggest reason why model snowfall totals are unreliable at this point due to the very little agreement.

The GFS model still shows a heavier snowfall potential for much of the region and places south. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The latest run of the European model on Saturday shows the heavier snowfall axis shifts well south. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The message is still the same, stay tuned to the forecast for overnight Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as snow is still forecast. We’re confident that the winter storm will impact parts of the Midwest during that timeframe including portions of the Stateline and Illinois. However, it’s still too early to give an exact track and intensity of the storm. Because of that, no snowfall potential or totals can be given yet. But in the coming days, things will be fine-tuned and we’ll be able to give a better projection of what may happen here.

Confidence overall is low on the storms potential impacts for the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are beginning to see different scenarios emerge but nothing is set in stone yet. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts online, on-air and remember to stick to TRUSTED sources for reliable weather. If you see anything with exact snowfall numbers for next week, you are looking in the wrong place for now. Stay tuned folks and enjoy the rest of the weekend!

