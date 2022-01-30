Advertisement

Winners announced in 36th annual Illinois snow sculpting competition

By Ali Rasper
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Right here in Rockford, participants wrapped up the 36th annual Illinois snow sculpting competition.

11 state teams and 11 high school teams all competed for the top prize.

For high school, in first place is Rockford Christian High School with its team, ‘The Navy Seals’.

They also took home the people’s choice and artists choice award.

For state team awards, in first place is team cave people from space and following closely behind in second place is team two blondes and a brunette with their sculpture, ‘Fee Fi Fo Fum’.

