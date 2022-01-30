Advertisement

Harlem captures State Runner-Up finish in Boys Bowling

Harlem’s Jerry Simmons and Eric Roberts also earned second and third place individual finishes
Harlem runner-up finish
Harlem runner-up finish(wifr)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Ill. (WIFR) - After two days of bowling, Harlem boys bowling is returning from the St. Louis area with a runner-up finish at state. Minooka was crowned champions with a score of 13,014 while Harlem finished with 12,909.

Harlem’s Jerry Simmons finished second as an individual with a 227.9 average and teammate Eric Roberts finished in third with a 226.8 average.

Hononegah finished in 12th place among teams, Belvidere North finished in 15th and Freeport ended up in 17th place.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquin Schools Logo
Aquin cancels 6th-12th grade classes Friday after girls basketball coach passes away
The man pictured is a person of interest in a December shooting that left a man dead
Rockford police need the public’s help
Community reacts to death of Aquin girls basketball coach Adam Holder.
Remembering the life of Aquin coach, Adam Holder
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Latest News

Belvidere North captures eighth straight Sectional Cheer title, three other Stateline schools...
Belvidere North captures eighth-straight Sectional Cheer title, three other Stateline schools advance to state
Belvidere wrestling wins NIC-10 title, Freeport’s Cadence Diduch makes history
Belvidere wrestling wins NIC-10 title, Freeport’s Cadence Diduch makes history
Boylan girls head coach Paul Perrone won his 500th career game.
Stateline Slam - January 28 recap Part 2
Stateline Slam
Stateline Slam - January 28 recap