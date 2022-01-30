Harlem captures State Runner-Up finish in Boys Bowling

O’FALLON, Ill. (WIFR) - After two days of bowling, Harlem boys bowling is returning from the St. Louis area with a runner-up finish at state. Minooka was crowned champions with a score of 13,014 while Harlem finished with 12,909.

Harlem’s Jerry Simmons finished second as an individual with a 227.9 average and teammate Eric Roberts finished in third with a 226.8 average.

Hononegah finished in 12th place among teams, Belvidere North finished in 15th and Freeport ended up in 17th place.

