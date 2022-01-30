Advertisement

Community forum showcases Rockford history

Midway Village Museum hosts public forum
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum invited guests in for a community forum featuring the history of Woodward.

The program included fun facts about the Rockford area history from Gary Patton who started the popular Facebook page, ‘Rockford Made It’.

Community members got a look at the history of Northern Illinois manufacturing as well as see artifacts from the museum’s collection.

As a finale, participants were able to share their own historic stories.

“We have a long history of manufacturing and really innovation in our community and a lot of it has changed but we still have a lot of innovation going on here today so this is really a snapshot of some of the historic importance of manufacturing,” said Midway Village Museum Executive Director, Patrick O’Keefe.

