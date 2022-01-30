Belvidere wrestling wins NIC-10 title, Freeport’s Cadence Diduch makes history

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere Co-op is the NIC-10 wrestling team champion earning 226 points among the nine teams competing at Guilford Saturday. Freeport finished in second and East finished in third.

Freeport’s Cadence Diduch (120) made history becoming the conference’s first girl ever to win a NIC-10 championship. She picked up three wins on the way to a title.

Diduch was not the only female to make it into the championship round, Hononegah’s Angelina Cassioppi (106) finished as runner-up in her division.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.