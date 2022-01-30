Advertisement

Belvidere wrestling wins NIC-10 title, Freeport’s Cadence Diduch makes history

Freeport, East also earned high finishes as teams
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere Co-op is the NIC-10 wrestling team champion earning 226 points among the nine teams competing at Guilford Saturday. Freeport finished in second and East finished in third.

Freeport’s Cadence Diduch (120) made history becoming the conference’s first girl ever to win a NIC-10 championship. She picked up three wins on the way to a title.

Diduch was not the only female to make it into the championship round, Hononegah’s Angelina Cassioppi (106) finished as runner-up in her division.

