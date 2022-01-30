Belvidere North captures eighth-straight Sectional Cheer title, three other Stateline schools advance to state

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere North’s Coed Team is advancing to the Cheerleading State Tournament as Belvidere Sectional Champions following a 97.83 score in Sectionals. Belvidere North’s 97.83 was the highest score of any team across all five State Sectionals Saturday.

In the Small Team category, North Boone and Byron advanced to state with second and fourth-place finishes, respectively. In Large Team Hononegah advanced placing in fifth.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.