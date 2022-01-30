Advertisement

Belvidere North captures eighth-straight Sectional Cheer title, three other Stateline schools advance to state

Hononegah, North Boone, and Byron will also head to state
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere North’s Coed Team is advancing to the Cheerleading State Tournament as Belvidere Sectional Champions following a 97.83 score in Sectionals. Belvidere North’s 97.83 was the highest score of any team across all five State Sectionals Saturday.

In the Small Team category, North Boone and Byron advanced to state with second and fourth-place finishes, respectively. In Large Team Hononegah advanced placing in fifth.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquin Schools Logo
Aquin cancels 6th-12th grade classes Friday after girls basketball coach passes away
The man pictured is a person of interest in a December shooting that left a man dead
Rockford police need the public’s help
Community reacts to death of Aquin girls basketball coach Adam Holder.
Remembering the life of Aquin coach, Adam Holder
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Latest News

Belvidere wrestling wins NIC-10 title, Freeport’s Cadence Diduch makes history
Belvidere wrestling wins NIC-10 title, Freeport’s Cadence Diduch makes history
Harlem runner-up finish
Harlem captures State Runner-Up finish in Boys Bowling
Boylan girls head coach Paul Perrone won his 500th career game.
Stateline Slam - January 28 recap Part 2
Stateline Slam
Stateline Slam - January 28 recap