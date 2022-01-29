Stateline Slam - January 28 recap
Plus hear from Boylan Girls Head Coach Paul Perrone about career win #500
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was another big night of basketball across the region. A key matchup in Big Northern girls action, a NIC-10 coach hitting a milestone and a girls team continuing its undefeated season. But there was also time for emotion.
When we deal with tragedies, sports have a way of bringing us together. In Orangeville, there was a show of support and sportsmanship for Aquin. The school lost beloved girls assistant coach Adam Holder on Thursday. The Bulldogs boys basketball team says they played for him against the Broncos.
NIC-10 Boys
Boylan 50, East 47
Auburn 58, Harlem 55
Belvidere North 62, Freeport 47
Hononegah 60, Jefferson 45
NIC-10 Girls
Boylan 74, East 20
Auburn 62, Harlem 30
Hononegah 63, Jefferson 32
Belvidere North 56, Freeport 35
BNC Boys
Rock Falls 55, Oregon 23
Byron 45, Stillman Valley 40
BNC Girls
Winnebago 69, Genoa-Kingston 27
Stillman Valley 42, Dixon 32
Rock Falls 57, Lutheran 41
Rockford Christian 49, North Boone 19
NUIC Boys
Orangeville 53, Aquin 49
Dakota 38, Lena-Winslow 33
Pecatonica 58, Pearl City 20
Milledgeville 50, Forreston 41
Eastland 46, Amboy 16
AFC 53, Polo 47
Interstate 8 Boys
Rochelle 78, Plano 60
Interstate 8 Girls
Rochelle 46, Plano 33
Three Rivers Boys
Newman 80, Bureau Valley 55
Western Big 6
Quincy 60, Sterling 32
Northeastern Athletic Girls
South Beloit 48, Westminster Christian 19
Non-Conference Boys
Dekalb 47, Sycamore 30
Non-Conference Girls
Sycamore 56, DeKalb 51
