Stateline Slam - January 28 recap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was another big night of basketball across the region. A key matchup in Big Northern girls action, a NIC-10 coach hitting a milestone and a girls team continuing its undefeated season. But there was also time for emotion.

When we deal with tragedies, sports have a way of bringing us together. In Orangeville, there was a show of support and sportsmanship for Aquin. The school lost beloved girls assistant coach Adam Holder on Thursday. The Bulldogs boys basketball team says they played for him against the Broncos.

NIC-10 Boys

Boylan 50, East 47

Auburn 58, Harlem 55

Belvidere North 62, Freeport 47

Hononegah 60, Jefferson 45

NIC-10 Girls

Boylan 74, East 20

Auburn 62, Harlem 30

Hononegah 63, Jefferson 32

Belvidere North 56, Freeport 35

BNC Boys

Rock Falls 55, Oregon 23

Byron 45, Stillman Valley 40

BNC Girls

Winnebago 69, Genoa-Kingston 27

Stillman Valley 42, Dixon 32

Rock Falls 57, Lutheran 41

Rockford Christian 49, North Boone 19

NUIC Boys

Orangeville 53, Aquin 49

Dakota 38, Lena-Winslow 33

Pecatonica 58, Pearl City 20

Milledgeville 50, Forreston 41

Eastland 46, Amboy 16

AFC 53, Polo 47

Interstate 8 Boys

Rochelle 78, Plano 60

Interstate 8 Girls

Rochelle 46, Plano 33

Three Rivers Boys

Newman 80, Bureau Valley 55

Western Big 6

Quincy 60, Sterling 32

Northeastern Athletic Girls

South Beloit 48, Westminster Christian 19

Non-Conference Boys

Dekalb 47, Sycamore 30

Non-Conference Girls

Sycamore 56, DeKalb 51

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.