Remembering the life of Aquin coach, Adam Holder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sudden passing of Aquin girls basketball coach Adam Holder leaves the Freeport Aquin community heartbroken.

“He’s got a really infectious smile and a contagious laugh that just makes you always smile when you’re around him,” said family friend, Sophie Brunner.

Former Freeport Aquin girls basketball standout Brunner chokes up as she remembers close family friend Adam Holder.

The coach died Thursday of a heart attack suffered during the varsity girls basketball game.

Aquin Catholic Schools released a statement confirming Holder’s death.

“Such a dramatic turn of events has left our community devastated. Adam meant so much to so many. Through more than a decade of coaching here at Aquin, he developed deep and lasting relationships with many of our students, faculty, alumni, and parents.”

Surrounding school districts also reached out, providing social workers and resources for students.

“Were keeping the Holder family and Aquin community in our thoughts and prayers today as they work through this horrendous loss. Dakota community and school districts is thinking about Freeport, Aquin,” said Dakota School District Superintendent Jason Grey.

“Folks here at Lena-Winslow really have the Aquin family in our thoughts and prayers and of course the Holder family as well and I just hope that everybody can find some peace in knowing how impactful coach Holder was on lots of lives,” said Lena-Winslow School District Superintendent Tom Chiles.

Friends say they’ll remember how he genuinely cared for others.

“To know Adam is to know that you have a friend and someone that’s always just gonna be loyal to you so he’ll be very very missed,” Brunner said.

Holder’s visitation will be from four to eight Monday night at Burke Tubbs Funeral home in Freeport. The funeral is scheduled for 10 Tuesday morning at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church.

