Gradual warm-up through early next week, then our next winter storm comes into view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our highs of 22 degrees occurred shortly after midnight and since then, our temperatures have dropped. Friday’s temperatures were in the teens with sunshine. More of the same is expected this weekend with our temperatures each day trending a bit warmer through early next week. Then our next winter storm will likely bring accumulating snow for us.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Saturday will likely start with wind chills in the single digits and below zero at times before our temperatures get into the low-to-mid 20s for highs. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a southerly breeze that will keep temperatures feeling like they are in the teens in the afternoon.

The same can be said for Sunday with more clouds than sun throughout the day. Wind chills near zero in the morning are also possible as winds will shift to come from Canada out of the north northwest. Otherwise, expect temperatures in the upper 20s while remaining quiet.

DAILY NORMALS GOING UP:

For those of you who are eager to see temperatures finally get warmer overall, our daily normal high temperatures will slowly but surely continue going up for quite some time. In fact, our daily normal high and low temperatures will get warmer each day through July 8. On February 28, our normal high will be up to 39 degrees and by March 28 up to 52 degrees.

BRIEF WARMING TREND:

While both Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s, the warming trend isn’t going to stop. In fact, our temperatures will continue rising through at least Tuesday next week. Both Monday and Tuesday call for high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees each with mostly cloudy skies. However, the seasonably mild air will be be brief as the midweek cold front will not only bring snow chances but a return to the Arctic air by late next week.

NEXT WEEK’S WINTER STORM POTENTIAL:

A winter storm is still on the table for midweek next week. We’re currently thinking that starting Tuesday late overnight into Wednesday and ending Thursday that a winter storm will impact parts of the Midwest. More specifically, accumulating snow is on the table for Wednesday and Thursday. However, as it goes with each forecast for a winter storm we’ll get more specifics nailed down as we inch closer to the storm’s arrival.

Impacts are expected during that time frame and the storm track is still fluid. It WILL shift in the model runs leading up to the storm. That’s why we don’t know the exact snowfall amounts and where the heaviest snowfall lines will go. For now, stay tuned to the forecast as we fine-tune things but expect snow and travel impacts both looking likely in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe.

Remember folks, it also could be worse. A powerful Nor’Easter storm is moving up the East Coast that will bring parts of New England blizzard conditions with heavy snow and more. Spots near Boston through Saturday could get 25-30 inches of snow from this system.

