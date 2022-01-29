Advertisement

Beloit Police investigating weekend homicide

(BELOIT PD)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to an early Saturday morning call.

Authorities said they were called to Howes Drive near Clary Street at approximately 7:20 am. They did not specify what that call was for.

Police indicated that there is an active crime scene in that area as the investigation continues, but provided no details on what happened.

Beloit PD is also asking the public to provide any information they may have about the homicide, which can be done anonymously online.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquin Schools Logo
Aquin cancels 6th-12th grade classes Friday after girls basketball coach passes away
The man pictured is a person of interest in a December shooting that left a man dead
Rockford police need the public’s help
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Community reacts to death of Aquin girls basketball coach Adam Holder.
Remembering the life of Aquin coach, Adam Holder

Latest News

36th Annual Snow Sculpting Competition brings the community together
36th Annual Snow Sculpting Competition brings the community together
36th Annual Snow Sculpting Competition brings the community together
Snow chances next week
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 1/28/2022
Community reacts to death of Aquin girls basketball coach Adam Holder.
Remembering the life of Aquin coach, Adam Holder