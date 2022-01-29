Beloit Police investigating weekend homicide

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to an early Saturday morning call.

Authorities said they were called to Howes Drive near Clary Street at approximately 7:20 am. They did not specify what that call was for.

Police indicated that there is an active crime scene in that area as the investigation continues, but provided no details on what happened.

Beloit PD is also asking the public to provide any information they may have about the homicide, which can be done anonymously online.

